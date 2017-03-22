Would you dare? Six Flags Great America unveils a new virtual reality attraction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Illinois -- Six Flags Great America pulled the wraps off a new virtual reality attraction on Wednesday, March 22nd. They debuted Drop of Doom VR in partnership with Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

A news release from Six Flags says Drop of Doom VR is "a thrilling, immersive encounter." Riders, using Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus, will become the pilots of a futuristic gunship under attack by mutant spiders. This interactive adventure features:

A high speed virtual vertical ascent up 100 stories, while teetering off the edge of a helicopter;

A 360-degree rotating view high above massive city skyscrapers that are under siege by enormous spiders;

A high-intensity gun battle against a giant arachnid, spewing baby spiders that virtually crawl all over the rider’s body;

A 100-story fiery plunge straight down between towering skyscrapers; and

The final showdown with a spider the size of a van, teeth-gnashing and in full attack mode.

The Drop of Doom virtual reality attraction is free with park admission and available through Memorial Day. IMPORTANT: You must be 13 years old to ride with VR.

