Acquitted of murder: Milwaukee man found NOT guilty in April 2015 shooting of Trevon Harris

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old Milwaukee man on Thursday, March 23rd was acquitted of murder in a case involving the death of Trevon Harris in April 2015.

One count of first degree reckless homicide was filed against David Harris in connection with the shooting that happened on April 23rd, 2015 at Teutonia and Capitol Drive.

A jury trial began on March 20th, and on Thursday, the jury delivered their verdict, finding Harris NOT guilty in this case.

A criminal complaint filed against David Harris said Trevon Harris was in a car near Teutonia and Capitol when a Subaru SUV pulled up on the passenger side of the car and at least three shots were fired in Trevon Harris’ direction.

The driver of the car that Trevon Harris was in drove immediately to St. Joseph Hospital. Trevon Harris was treated for multiple gunshot wounds before being transferred to Children’s Hospital. He was later transferred to Froedtert Hospital.

Harris remained at Froedtert Hospital until June 25th, 2015 when he was discharged and returned to his mother’s home. When discharged, the criminal complaint says “Trevon was paralyzed from the neck down.”

In December 2015, Trevon Harris was readmitted to Froedtert so a nerve stimulator could be installed, but the complaint indicates that machine malfunctioned on January 31st — and he was admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Trevon Harris died a couple of days later.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Trevon Harris and determined his death was the result of a “complication of remote penetrating gunshot wound of head and neck.” The doctor conducting the autopsy ruled the manner of death to be homicide.

A witness in the case told investigators David Harris was the trigger man in this case. He was apparently “looking to retaliate against Trevon.” Apparently “David Harris had been involved in a shootout with other people that resulted in David Harris’ younger sister getting shot.”

Again — a jury on Thursday, March 23rd ruled David Harris NOT guilty in this case, and he’s been acquitted.