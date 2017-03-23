Brett Favre to TMZ: “I could still make throws. If they promise they won’t hit me, I’ll play”

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre told TMZ Thursday, March 23rd he knows he “still has the arm” to compete in the National Football League, but he “doesn’t want to get hit anymore.”

“I could still make throws. If they promise they won’t hit me, I’ll play,” Favre told TMZ Sports, saying he’s flattered by Atlanta Falcons CB Robert Alford’s remarks that Favre could make a comeback after their workout in Louisiana this week.

According to TMZ, Favre went on to say he is far more concerned about the long-term effects of concussions, and is invested in multiple companies — including Prevacus and Brock USA — in the hopes of preventing and treating brain injuries.

Favre told TMZ he feels it’s his “duty” to try and make the game better and safer for future NFL players and he’s touring around with the Sqor company in hopes of doing just that.

Interestingly, Favre told TMZ he would “strongly discourage” his own grandsons from playing football based on the medical information he has today.

“You may make a good salary, but what happens in the end if you have enough concussions? It may be a tragic end,” Favre said.