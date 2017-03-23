Donning goggles and a cape, 80-year-old librarian cashes in on Grocery Dash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMPBELLSPORT -- An 80-year-old librarian from Campbellsport is relishing quite the experience on this Thursday, March 23rd -- and you're about to see why.

Betty Walsh is the woman behind the goggles in this story. She is a member of Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Eden and recently won a Grocery Dash at her school's auction dinner. Betty bought six tickets at the dinner -- she kept one for herself and entered her grandchildren on the others. But when the drawing took place, Betty was the big winner.

So on Thursday afternoon, Betty showed up at the Piggly Wiggly store in Campbellsport and was given three minutes to grab as many groceries as she could (up to $500). She did great!

Betty managed to haul in $400.57 worth of groceries -- everything from cereal and hams to turkey and dish washing liquid. Because she was shy of the $500 limit, we're told Piggly Wiggly gave her a gift card valued at $99.43. Betty said she planned to donate a portion of what she hauled to St. Vincent de Paul and the food pantry at her sister parish, St. Matthew's in Campbellsport.

Lastly, you might be wondering... Betty said she dressed like Snoopy (as he fought the Red Baron) so she could "fly" down the aisles.

Congrats, Betty!