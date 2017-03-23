× ESPN report: Packers sign defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois to 1-year deal

GREEN BAY — Adam Schefter, an NFL Insider for ESPN, is reported that former Washington Redskins defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois has signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers. It is reportedly worth $3 million.

Former Washington DT Ricky Jean Francois signed a one-year, $3M deal with Packers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2017

