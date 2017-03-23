ESPN report: Packers sign defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois to 1-year deal

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 18: Defensive end Ricky Jean Francois #99 of the Washington Redskins tackles quarterback Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at FedExField on September 18, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — Adam Schefter, an NFL Insider for ESPN, is reported that former Washington Redskins defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois has signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers. It is reportedly worth $3 million.
