Floral festivities: View stunning art-inspired floral installations, but where?

Posted 9:42 am, March 23, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- Spring is in the air at the Milwaukee Art Museum, where for the next four days flowers will take over the galleries. The annual Art in Bloom starts today -- and Carl is getting an early peek at it for us.

Art in Bloom: A Tribute to Art and Flowers (website)

Art in Bloom returns this spring for its annual weekend of floral festivities!

  • View stunning art-inspired floral installations throughout the Collection
    Galleries.
  • Shop the marketplaces, with flowers, clothing, jewelry, garden accessories, and
    more by local vendors and artisans.
  • Attend inspirational and informative presentations on fashion, flowers, and
    food.
  • Check out the complete schedule of programming at mam.org/bloom and register early.
  • Bid often in the Silent Auction, presented by the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Garden
    Club.
  • Bring friends, family—and the kids. There is something for everyone!

Thursday, March 23, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
Friday, March 24, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Beauty in Bloom: Floral Fashion Show: 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Daily Admission
$5 for Members; $17 for adults ($15 advance tickets if purchased online by 5 p.m.
Monday, March 20); $15 for seniors and students
Free for children 12 and under