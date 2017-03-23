Floral festivities: View stunning art-inspired floral installations, but where?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Spring is in the air at the Milwaukee Art Museum, where for the next four days flowers will take over the galleries. The annual Art in Bloom starts today -- and Carl is getting an early peek at it for us.

Art in Bloom: A Tribute to Art and Flowers (website)

Art in Bloom returns this spring for its annual weekend of floral festivities! View stunning art-inspired floral installations throughout the Collection

Thursday, March 23, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Friday, March 24, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Beauty in Bloom: Floral Fashion Show: 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Daily Admission

$5 for Members; $17 for adults ($15 advance tickets if purchased online by 5 p.m.

Monday, March 20); $15 for seniors and students

Free for children 12 and under