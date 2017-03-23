Floral festivities: View stunning art-inspired floral installations, but where?

MILWAUKEE -- Spring is in the air at the Milwaukee Art Museum, where for the next four days flowers will take over the galleries. The annual Art in Bloom starts today -- and Carl is getting an early peek at it for us.
Art in Bloom: A Tribute to Art and Flowers (website)
Art in Bloom returns this spring for its annual weekend of floral festivities!
- View stunning art-inspired floral installations throughout the Collection
Galleries.
- Shop the marketplaces, with flowers, clothing, jewelry, garden accessories, and
more by local vendors and artisans.
- Attend inspirational and informative presentations on fashion, flowers, and
food.
- Check out the complete schedule of programming at mam.org/bloom and register early.
- Bid often in the Silent Auction, presented by the Milwaukee Art Museum’s Garden
Club.
- Bring friends, family—and the kids. There is something for everyone!
Thursday, March 23, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.
Friday, March 24, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Beauty in Bloom: Floral Fashion Show: 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday, March 26, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Daily Admission
$5 for Members; $17 for adults ($15 advance tickets if purchased online by 5 p.m.
Monday, March 20); $15 for seniors and students
Free for children 12 and under