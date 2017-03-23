Have left over corned beef? Try making this corned beef and cabbage chowder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- St. Patrick's Day has come and gone but what can you do with your left over corned beef? Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious recipe.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Chowder (Author: Aubrey Cota)

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

3 medium carrots, diced

3 cups of potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2" cubes

1 tsp salt

26 oz. beef broth

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

2 cups milk

3 cups of cooked corned beef, diced

salt and pepper to taste

1 to 2 cups of Dubliner cheese, shredded

1/4 of a head of cabbage, shredded

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat, add onion, carrots and potatoes to the pot and stir season with the salt/

Pour in the beef broth, cover and bring to a simmer

In a small saucepan melt the butter over medium heat, whisk in flour and keep stirring for 1 minute

To cook the flour, stir in milk and cook over low to medium heat, stir frequently until thick and creamy

Stir the milk mixture into the broth, add in the corned beef and allow to simmer for 15 minutes

Stir in the cheese and cabbage and cover allowing the cabbage to cook for 3 to 5 minutes (be sure not to over cook the cabbage)

enjoy!