“Have the heart and passion:” Thumper’s Den Wrestling Academy helping make dreams a reality

MEQUON -- The WWE has made several stops in the state of Wisconsin this year, and for those who've ever dreamed of joining the wrestling world, one local academy is hoping to help a dream become reality.

Step inside the ring at Thumper's Den Wrestling Academy, and and you may not know what's coming next. It's there that 17 men and women spend their nights learning the ins and outs of professional wrestling.

"I want to pass my knowledge down to these young aspiring men and women who want to become professional wrestlers," said Frank DeFalco, co-owner of Thumper's Den.

"My grandpa actually put professional wrestling in my blood. He would take me to local indie shows and when WWE would come to the Bradley Center, I would go just when I was a little kid," said Onyx Andretti, West Allis Central High School senior.

Two years ago, Frankie "Thumper" DeFalco opened the academy and brought on board Matt Winchester as the head trainer.

"It takes a special person to be a wrestler. You have to have the heart and passion for it, there's a lot of aches and pains and you're away from your loved ones," said Winchester.

Winchester, also known as the "Brew City Bruiser" in the wrestling world, brings 17 years of experience to the ring, teaching not just techniques but performance.

"You gotta be a pretty open person. You know you're going out there in your underwear in front of hundreds of thousands of people and wrestling so you have to have some kind of personality to go along with it," said Winchester.

"The personas in wrestling is very intriguing to me. You know the one thing that sticks to me is really the fans cheering, loving the match, and like ohhh, come on and them just cheering me on and feeling the support," said Andretti.

Andretti is one of two high schoolers that train at Thumper's Den -- the other is Martin Luther High School senior, Sarah Stelloh.

"I am known as 'Sierra' who is the spunky teenager girl," said Stelloh. "I have a T-shirt that says, 'I heart Sierra,' and I do the little heart thing," said Stelloh.

Sarah, or Sierra, is the Brew City Women's champion after just two years of training and has traveled all around the country, pursuing a dream of someday joining the WWE.

"It's cool when they first put me on a poster I'm like oh my gosh this is so cool. I've seen other people on it and now my face is on it," said Stelloh.

And while there are plenty of bumps and lock-ups to be taught, the lessons go beyond the four corners of the ring.

"You always respect the people that came before you. We wipe our feet before we get in the ring to show our respect to the ring," Winchester said.

"I respect every single person that's stepped in the ring before I have because it was tough back then. I get it easy, I got a center, great trainers, respect, that's the best thing that I've learned -- and just dedication and motivation," Andretti said.

Hoping those lessons continue to reach future generations.