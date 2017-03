Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Need a little puppy love? Uber will be delivering puppies to play and snuggle with on Thursday, March 23rd!

Uber has partnered with the Elmbrook Humane Society in Milwaukee and Underdog Pet Rescue in Madison, to bring puppies on-demand while raising awareness for shelter animals across Wisconsin. Anita Alfaro from the Elmbrook Humane Society joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.