MILWAUKEE -- Kramp spent the morning at the Wisconsin Humane Society downtown campus for National Puppy Day! He spent the morning decoding puppy language, and discussing human habits pets dislike.

About Wisconsin Humane Society (website)

The Wisconsin Humane Society is committed to providing protection, shelter and care for wild and homeless animals. Because of generous donors, we are able to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home thousands of animals like me every year!