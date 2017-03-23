× Milwaukee man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash; data says he was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone

MILWAUKEE — 20-year-old Devontae Coleman of Milwaukee was formally charged on Thursday, March 23rd in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 22-year-old Tyann Bunch near the intersection of 23rd and Fond du Lac in August 2016.

Coleman is charged with the following:

Second-degree reckless homicide

Hit-and-run resulting in death

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended – cause death

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was monitoring a liquor store near 23rd and Fond du Lac Ave. around 7:00 p.m. on that August evening when “she saw a tan Cadillac speeding westbound on Fond du Lac Ave.” The officer say Bunch attempt to cross Fond du Lac Ave. in front of the Cadillac. The complaint indicates she “saw the Cadillac strike Bunch and continue traveling westbound” without stopping.

A citizen who lives in the area reports “she saw a Cadillac park and two men get out; the men ran off, leaving the car behind.” A short time later, police found the vehicle at a location about three blocks from the defendant’s house.

The complaint indicates “data downloaded from the Cadillac’s airbag control module shows that the Cadillac was traveling 70 mph just prior to striking Bunch; the posted speed limit in that location is 30 mph.”

Coleman was “arrested on an unrelated matter in September 2016 and a buccal swab was obtained from him at that time,” the complaint says. The defendant’s DNA “was also found on swabs taken from the shifter and steering wheel” in the Cadillac.

Lastly, the complaint indicates Coleman’s driver status from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that on August 16, 2016, “his driving privilege was in a suspended status.”

If convicted on the more serious of the counts, Coleman faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.