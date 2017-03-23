One lucky player! $155,200,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
PEWAUKEE — One lucky Wisconsin player is holding a $155,200,000 winning Powerball ticket from the Wednesday, March 22nd Powerball drawing.
Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 2, 9, 27, 29 and 42 with a Powerball of 9. The Power Play number was 2.
According to the Wisconsin lottery website, the $155,200,000 Powerball Jackpot was won in Pewaukee.
Winners at all prize levels have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.
Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery’s Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.
HOW TO PLAY
- Plays cost $2 each
- Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the drawing
- Choose five numbers between 1 and 69 and one Powerball number between 1 and 26
- Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won