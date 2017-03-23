× Perfetto, Ribeiro each score 2 in Ads win over Moose

Winnipeg, M.B. — Mike Ribeiro posted a four-point game and Marek Mazanec stopped 26 shots to lead the Admirals to a 6-2 win over the Manitoba Moose Thursday night at the MTS Centre.

Ribeiro joins Matt White and Vladislav Kamenev as Admirals players to record four-point games this season.

Ads forward Stephen Perfetto recorded his first two-goal game in the AHL and now has 30 goals in pro hockey this year. Perfetto, who has three goals with Milwaukee in six games, also had 27 goals in the ECHL with Alaska.

The Admirals Frederick Gaudreau scored a power play goal at 14:40 of the first period to give his team the lead. Trevor Smith’s pass from the right corner toward the left post was deflected off a defender into the slot and Gaudreau fired the loose puck into the net for his 22nd goal of the season. Smith and Mike Ribeiro recorded the assists.

Milwaukee’s Perfetto gave the Ads a 2-0 lead less than a minute later. Defenseman Andrew O’Brien fired a shot to the net from the left point. Before Moose goalie Eric Comrie could cover the puck, Perfetto stole it and backhanded the puck into the net for his second goal of the season. O’Brien and Adam Payerl picked up the helpers.

Manitoba’s Kyle Connor scored his 22nd goal of the season to get the Moose on the board at 16:31 of the first period. Connor stole the puck from an Admirals defenseman and backhanded the puck past the glove of Mazanec for the unassisted tally.

Milwaukee scored its second power play goal of the game early in the second period when Pontus Aberg ripped a shot from the left circle into the net for his 26th goal of the season. Alex Carrier and Ribeiro notched the assists.

Ribeiro added a power play goal of his own at 4:27 of the second frame when he slapped a shot from the right circle over the glove of Comrie. Smith and Aberg recorded the assists on Ribeiro’s fourth goal of the season.

Perfetto’s second goal of the game came :20 after Ribeiro’s. Perfetto sped into the offensive zone and snapped a shot from the right circle over Comrie’s glove. Payerl and Kamenev were awarded the assists. The goal sent Comrie to the bench in favor of backup goalie Jamie Phillips.

The Moose scored a third period goal at 2:46 to get the score to 5-2. Darren Kramer caught Milwaukee on a line change and scored on a breakaway.

Ribeiro scored his second of the game, completing a four-point night, with an empty-net marker at 14:49 of the third period. Assists went to Anthony Richard and Gaudreau.

The win was the 199th for Milwaukee head coach Dean Evason. Evason, a member of the Manitoba Hall of Fame, and his team will try for career win number 200 Fri., Mar. 24 in Winnipeg.

Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sun., Mar. 26 against Grand Rapids.

