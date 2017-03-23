× Pettit National Ice Center to host 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for long track speedskating

MILWAUKEE — US Speedskating has selected the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee as the site for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Long Track Speedskating.

The team trials will take place on January 2-7, 2018, and will determine the U.S. Olympic Long Track Speedskating Team.

Randy Dean, Executive Director of the Pettit Center stated the following in a news release:

“We are delighted that our top speed skaters will compete at the Trials here to pursue their dreams for gold at the Olympic Winter Games. The timing of the Olympic Trials is coincidental with the 25th Anniversary of the Center. Athletes will strive for gold skating on the oval, while we celebrate silver for the Pettit Center.”

The 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Long Track Speedskating will be used to determine members of the U.S. Olympic Team. Up to 20 athletes may be named to the Olympic Team – 10 men and 10 ladies – across 12 individual distances and two team events. All nominations to the U.S. Olympic Team are subject to approval by the United States Olympic Committee.

The Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be held in South Korea, from February 9-25, 2018.

Tickets sales and event information for the 2018 U.S. Olympic Team Trials will be announced at a later time.