Probation for alleged accomplice in violent attack: Woman tied up, tortured, injected with heroin

MILWAUKEE — A woman prosecutors say helped a man break into his girlfriend’s home before helping to tie up and torture her has reached a plea deal in the case against her, and the main actor in this case is set for sentencing. Both were wanted by U.S. Marshals as part of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted.

19-year-old Ariella Webb on March 15th pleaded guilty to one count of false imprisonment, as party to a crime. Two other charges were dismissed as a result of the plea deal.

She was then sentenced to serve three years in prison and three years extended supervision, with credit for 177 days time served. That sentence was stayed, and Webb was instead placed on probation for three years.

30-year-old Willie Jordan IV is set for sentencing on May 22nd. This, after a jury found him GUILTY on March 6th of four charges:

Attempted first degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime

False imprisonment as party to a crime

Armed robbery as party to a crime

Manufacture/deliver heroin (less than three grams) as party to a crime

On August 3rd, 2016, U.S. Marshals announced Jordan was captured in Louisiana. They were then looking for help taking Webb into custody.

Police said in this case, Jordan entered his then-girlfriend’s home near 19th and Congress, duct taped her ankles and wrists together, and put several belts around her legs to restrain her.

He was apparently upset about a missing handgun.

The abuse didn’t stop, according to police. Inside Jordan’s then-girlfriend’s home, she was burned with a fork after the suspect said, “It’s time to play tic-tac-toe,” and then finally injected with heroin against her will.

The victim survived.