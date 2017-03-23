“Start adopting them here:” BIG change at MADACC allows more stray dogs to find local forever homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A big change at the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) will allow more stray dogs to find their forever homes. MADACC is known for adopting out pit bulls, but they are expanding their adoption policy so they can adopt out ALL breeds.

A tiny dog named Tinkerbell came to MADACC as a stray, and instead of getting sent to another shelter, she has a new family in the Milwaukee area.

Until now, MADACC could only adopt out large breeds, like pit bulls.

"We are able to provide every single different breed of dog and every age of dog," said Kathy Shillinglaw, MADACC community outreach director.

There is a brand new adoption center at MADACC and they hired a shelter outcomes manager thanks to a grant from The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) -- all to place the strays coming in with families in the Milwaukee area.

"There is a big demand for companion animals, so instead of us transferring from this facility to shelters all over the state, we figured we'd give the public the opportunities to start adopting them here," said Karen Sparapani, MADACC executive director.

MADACC officials said the new program increases the number of dogs being adopted out by about 50 percent.

"Having people come in to look at those dogs, they're also going to have a chance to come in an look at our pit bull terriers," said Shillinglaw.

As a small breed puppy, Tinkerbell's adoption fee was $300. Fees range from $50 to $300.

All adoptions take place in person at the MADACC facility at 3839 W. Burnham Street (near 37th and Burnham) in Milwaukee.