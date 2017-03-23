× Traffic Alert: Crash in Zoo Interchange has 2 ramps shut down, cleanup expected to take awhile

MILWAUKEE — A crash has the system ramps in the Zoo Interchange closed at this time. The ramps to westbound I-94 from southbound I-41/US 45 and northbound I-41/ I-894 are being impacted. Responders to the incident are expecting a longer clean up.

Backups are being seen along I-894 and I-41. The Department is suggesting motorist consider an alternate route to avoid the backups.

CLICK HERE to view the WisDOT traffic cameras

CLICK HERE to view the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

As always, use 511wi.gov for up to date information and travel times.