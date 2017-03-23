× Wisconsin health leaders bemoan law changes as House expected to vote

MADISON — Health care advocates in Wisconsin who work to ensure poor people have insurance are bemoaning the potential end of the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.”

Health care leaders said at a conference Thursday, March 23rd that the proposed Republican replacement being discussed in Congress would be disastrous for the state and nation. Jon Peacock is research director for Wisconsin Children and Families. He called the GOP proposal a “wrecking ball” that will erode the foundation of Medicaid and erase gains made in access to health care over the last decade.

Bobby Peterson is executive director of a Madison law firm that helps people in poverty. He said health care advocates must be “resolute” to fight the changes and push for health care for everyone.

A Democratic state lawmaker said people in her Madison legislative district are “terrified” about changes being proposed to the federal health care law.

State Rep. Melissa Sargent made the comment Thursday during the panel discussion with state health care leaders. She and other lawmakers were discussing the Republican proposal on the same day the House was expected to take a vote on the measure.

State policy makers and health care advocates are trying to determine what the impact of the proposal would be on the state. The Wisconsin Hospital Association estimates that 311,000 people in the state could lose insurance under the GOP plan by 2026.

The plan to replace the current national health care law is being championed by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville. Various estimates say it will result in more than 100,000 people in Wisconsin losing insurance.