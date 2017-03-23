× Wisconsin policy makers, advocates to discuss health care

MADISON — Health care advocates in Wisconsin are gathering along with policy makers to discuss the proposed federal health care overhaul law as a vote nears in Congress.

Democratic opponents and people affected by the House Republican proposal also planned to speak out against it Thursday.

The House debate comes on the same day as a conference that’s bringing together advocates who work with low-income and disabled people to find health care. The HealthWatch conference also features a panel with Republican and Democratic state lawmakers discussing health care policy in the state and nationally.

The plan to replace the current national health care law is being championed by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville. Various estimates say it will result in more than 100,000 people in Wisconsin losing insurance.