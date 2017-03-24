“A very strong case:” Police reveal how they tracked down suspects in fatal shooting of DNS worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn revealed on Friday, March 24th how authorities tracked down and arrested the five men suspected in the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee neighborhood services worker. The victim is 64-year-old Greg "Ziggy" Zyszkiewicz.

Zyszkiewicz was gunned down in broad daylight Wednesday, March 22nd. New information released in a news conference held by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn on Friday, March 24th revealed Zyszkiewicz was the target of an attempted carjacking and was killed with a shotgun.

"It is with solemn pride that I am here to announce that yesterday Milwaukee police arrested five individuals in connection with activities that can be linked directly to this crime," Barrett said.

Sources tell FOX6 News a group of teens came up to carjack Zyszkiewicz near 23rd and Cherry, when one of the suspects fired a long-barreled gun, killing Zyszkiewicz. The suspects then took off.

"This is still a personal nightmare for Ziggy's family. It's still a personal nightmare for the city family and for all people in this community who want this to be a better city," Barrett said.

According to police, the five suspects were arrested within hours of the shooting.

"This sequence of events was extremely dynamic," said Flynn.

Flynn says a shotgun used in a carjacking earlier in the day on Wednesday, led police to identify two vehicles they believed were involved in the shooting.

Police chased a Toyota Venza used in an armed robbery carjacking earlier in the day, to 27th and Hope where it crashed. There, a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male were taken into custody.

Next, police chased a stolen Kia Soul to 18th and Nash where it crashed, and suspects fled on foot. Three males, ages 17, 19 and 21, were taken into custody.

Chief Flynn says all five suspects arrested in connection to the case have been in trouble with the law before.

Suspect #1 is a 16-year-old boy. He was arrested for operating an automobile without the owners consent in this case. He was turned over to the children's center. Police say he has previously been arrested for armed robbery and motor vehicle theft.

Suspect #2 is a 17-year-old man. He was arrested for homicide, attempted armed robbery and carjacking in this case. He remains in custody. He has previously been arrested for robbery and assault and battery.

Suspect #3 is a 17-year-old man. He was arrested for homicide, attempted armed robbery, and carjacking in this case. He remains in custody. He has previously been arrested for possession of dangerous weapon and motor vehicle theft.

Suspect #4 is a 19-year-old man. He was arrested for operating an automobile without the owners consent in this case. He remains in custody. He has previously been arrested for obstructing and motor vehicle theft, and he has an open warrant for resisting and obstructing.

Suspect #5 is a 21-year-old man. He was arrested for homicide, attempted armed robbery and carjacking in this case. He remains in custody. He has previously been arrested for weapons laws violations, theft from vehicles, and drugs. He also has two open cases in the Milwaukee County judicial system including a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, bail jumping, theft, resisting an officer and bail jumping.

"We believe based on what we've assembled so far we're going to be able to build a very strong case," said Flynn. "But this investigation is by no means over."

A fund has been established at US Bank in Zyszkiewicz's honor. Donations can be made at any US Bank location.

The case is being turned over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.