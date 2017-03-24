× Adam Sandler will do four more movies for Netflix

Adam Sandler’s two Netflix films may not have been critically loved, but someone is watching them. And that’s enough for Netflix.

The company has just signed up for four more films from the movie producer, best known for his ’90s hits like “The Waterboy” and “Big Daddy.”

Those films are in addition to the two remaining films Sandler has yet to release as part of his 2014 deal with Netflix.

Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions will produce each film. His first two films for the service were western spoof “The Ridiculous 6” and action-comedy “The Do-Over.”

Critically, the films tanked, garnering a 0% and 5% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But Netflix, which does not report viewership numbers, said the movies “are the biggest film releases” it’s had thus far.

Sandler’s next film, “Sandy Wexler,” is set to debut on Netflix on April 14.

Netflix likens this movie to Sandler’s hits “The Wedding Singer” and “50 First Dates,” both of which starred Drew Barrymore.

In “Sandy Wexler,” Sandler plays an oddball manager with an eye for talent. Jennifer Hudson co-stars.

“Adam Sandler one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world,” Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

That global view is key to Netflix’s desire to stay in business with Sandler.

Not long after Netflix’s first deal with Sandler was announced, Sarandos was faced with questions about the choice.

At the time, Sandler had seen a few disappointing returns at the box office, like 2014’s “Blended.”

Sarandos, however, said the move was motivated by the consistent viewership patterns they noticed on Sandler’s films.

“Based on what people watch on Netflix when they have the opportunity to watch just about anything, they love American comedy and the more fun the better,” Sarandos told Mashable. “Every one of [his] movies, in every window, in every country we operate, when we license it on Netflix, they are through the roof.”

In a statement about his new deal, Sandler said: “Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them. I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”