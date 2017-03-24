Amtrak train has ‘minor’ derailment at NY Penn Station, causing delays

NEW YORK — An Amtrak train traveling from Boston to Washington D.C. had a “minor” derailment as it passed through New York Penn Station on Friday morning, Amtrak said in a statement.

The Acela Express train was moving at a slow speed and its rear remained on the platform, Amtrak said. All 248 passengers safely exited the train. Service into and out of New York Penn Station is delayed amid an investigation.

New York Penn Station was by far Amtrak’s busiest station last year, with ridership of more than 10.4 million.