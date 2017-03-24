Behind the scenes look at the longest running home improvement show in the country

MILWAUKEE -- The Realtors Home & Garden Show is the longest running home improvement show in the country -- and it starts today! Carl spent the morning at State Fair Park getting plenty of tips to make your house the toast of the neighborhood.

SHOW DATES & HOURS

Friday, March 24:          10am - 8pm
Saturday, March 25:      10am - 8pm
Sunday, March 26:        10am - 5pm
Monday, March 27:       Closed
Tuesday, March 28:       Closed
Wednesday, March 29:  4pm - 8pm
Thursday, March 30:     4pm - 8pm
Friday, March 31:        10am - 8pm
Saturday, April 1:        10am - 8pm
Sunday, April 2:          10am - 5pm