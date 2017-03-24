Behind the scenes look at the longest running home improvement show in the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Realtors Home & Garden Show is the longest running home improvement show in the country -- and it starts today! Carl spent the morning at State Fair Park getting plenty of tips to make your house the toast of the neighborhood.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHOW DATES & HOURS Friday, March 24: 10am - 8pm Saturday, March 25: 10am - 8pm Sunday, March 26: 10am - 5pm Monday, March 27: Closed Tuesday, March 28: Closed Wednesday, March 29: 4pm - 8pm Thursday, March 30: 4pm - 8pm Friday, March 31: 10am - 8pm Saturday, April 1: 10am - 8pm Sunday, April 2: 10am - 5pm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video