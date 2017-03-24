× Bill Murray a sports good luck charm again, this time for Xavier

Dear sports teams, if you want to pull off a big victory you may want to think about inviting Bill Murray to your games.

The actor was present and busting brackets when No. 11 seed Xavier University pulled out a win over No. 2 seed University of Arizona during Thursday’s NCAA tournament game at SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Murray’s son, Luke, is an assistant coach of the Xavier Musketeers men’s team, and the “Ghostbusters” star was the consummate proud dad in the stands as the team won itself a place in the Elite 8.

He was also the energetic sports fan we know him to be, cheering enthusiastically when the team scored and making the “X” sign to show his support.

Let us not forget that Murray magic was credited with helping his beloved Chicago Cubs defeat the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series last year.

Now some think he’s bringing some of the same to the Musketeers, proving to be the fairy godfather in yet another Cinderella story.

“Entourage” star Jerry Ferrara tweeted “Gritty Xavier win! Great game the whole way. Tons of credit to Bill Murray.”

Pro baller Dwyane Wade also tweeted about “The power of Bill Murray.”

It remains to be seen if Murray can help the Musketeers pull a “Groundhog Day” and make the victory happen all over again for the rest of the tournament.