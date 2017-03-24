CentralWisconsinStrong: Outpouring of love for Wausau-area community following shootings

MARATHON COUNTY — The Wausau-area community is seeing an outpouring of love following a string of shootings that left four dead, including an officer of the Everest Metro Police Department Wednesday, March 22nd.

According to WLUK, EZ Auto Credit in Weston, displays a sign that says, “Thoughts and prayers families of Jason, Karen Dianne, Sara.”

There’s another message on the other side of the sign that says, “Thank you blue for all you do.”

DOJ officials said in a statement the shootings were motivated by a domestic incident involving the suspect’s wife, who wasn’t hurt. A police officer and three others — two bank employees and an attorney were killed.

The bank employees have been identified as 67-year-old Dianne Look and 62-year-old Karen Barclay. 43-year-old Sara Quirt Sann, an attorney, was also killed at a law office in Schofield.

40-year-old Jason Weiland, a detective and 15-year veteran of the Everest Metro Police Department was also killed by the suspect in this case. A memorial fund for the Weiland family has been established through Intercity State Bank, 2900 Schofield Avenue, Weston, WI 54476. Donations for the family can be directed to Intercity State Bank under the name of “Weiland Memorial Fund.”

A company in Wausau, has created $5 stickers that say “Central Wisconsin Strong 3.22.17.” Bracelets are also in the works.

“Within an hour, we had this all set up,” said Erik Ravn, a production manager for EmbroidMe.

Ravn says EmbroidMe also wanted to help the victims’ families.

“A hundred percent is going. We’re set up with Nicolet bank, an account through Nicolet and 100 percent of proceeds are going there.”

No one else was hurt during this incident Wednesday.

A candlelight vigil has been scheduled Sunday night, in Kennedy Park, in Weston. A woman who’s helping with the vigil says the goal of the event is to help show support of the victims, their families and the community.