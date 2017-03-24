× Evason earns 200th career win as Admirals take 2nd straight win over Moose

WINNIPEG, M.B. — Goalie Marek Mazanec stopped 32 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-1 win over the Manitoba Moose Friday night at the MTS Centre.

The win was the 200th for Milwaukee head coach Dean Evason. Evason, a member of the Manitoba Hall of Fame, is the ninth active AHL coach with 200 wins in his AHL coaching career and the fourth to reach the milestone this season.

The Admirals were outshot 33-15 in the game. Mazanec faced 27 shots over the last two periods. He earned his 23rd win of the season and improved to 7-1-1 in March. Mazanec passed Brian Finley for first place on the Admirals AHL goalie minutes list during the game.

Milwaukee got on the board first with a power play goal at :40 of the second period. Trevor Smith set up at the left post and redirected a Mike Ribeiro pass from the right wing into the goal for his 13th goal of the season and fourth on the power play. The goal was Smith’s first since Jan. 27, a span of 23 games. Smith was effective in those games, however, with 20 assists. Ribeiro and Alex Carrier recorded the assists.

The Admirals made it 2-0 when Justin Florek scored his 10th goal of the season with a mini-wraparound. Derek Army picked up the lone helper.

Frederick Gaudreau scored a power play goal at 5:14 of the third period. Pontus Aberg’s shot from the left circle missed the net but Smith went behind the Moose goal to get the loose puck and fed Gaudreau for the goal. The goal was Gaudreau’s 23rd of the season and ninth on the power play.

Manitoba’s Patrice Cormier spoiled the shutout when he scored a power play goal at 15:52 of the third period.

Winners of three straight, Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Sun., Mar. 26 against Grand Rapids.

