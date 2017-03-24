Family wants answers after Chicago police raid home by mistake

Chicago, IL (WGN) — A family on Chicago’s West Side says they were terrorized when Chicago police raided their home by mistake.

The family says they were shocked when police kicked their door in at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Romell and Ashanti Franklin say the officers broke down the door with guns drawn with no badges or warrant.

“If you don’t have a proper search warrant, or whatever, I’m not opening my door,” Ashanti said.

Ashanti was getting ready to go to work at the time and here were two children in the house. But the Franklins say it was the way they were treated even after police realized their mistake that bothers them the most.

The family wants answers from the police department but so far, they haven’t gotten any.

Officers eventually made an arrest in the downstairs unit of the three-flat.

CPD tells WGN News they are working with the city and the family to fix the door.