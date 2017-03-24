Fire causes “substantial” damage to home, attached garage and vehicle in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE — Firefighters on Friday morning, March 24th responded to the scene of a house fire on Watertown Road near Pewaukee Road in the City Pewaukee. The call came in around 4:30 a.m.

The fire was first reported by the homeowner to the Waukesha County Communications Center.

When crews arrived on scene, additional assistance was requested from the Village of Sussex, Town of Delafield, and City of Waukesha Fire Departments.

Officials say two adults and two juveniles safely evacuated the residence. One resident was evaluated by EMS for smoke inhalation.

The fire caused substantial property damage to the residence, attached garage, and a vehicle parked in front of the residence.

Pewaukee Fire Department Command did request fire investigation from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

The initial cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the incident remains under investigation.