× “He’s leaned over or something:” 2 MCTS drivers credited for helping man found unconscious in his car

MILWAUKEE — They found a man behind the wheel of his car — unconscious and in the middle of the street. Now, two drivers for the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) are being credited for helping save the man.

A news release from MCTS indicates new driver Precious Bolden and her training instructor Jeannie Mitchell were on the Route 35 near 35th and Lincoln on Thursday morning, March 23rd when Bolden passed a car that was stopped in the middle of the street.

“He’s leaned over or something,” Bolden apparently said as she pulled over.

While Bolden stayed behind the wheel, Mitchell checked on the man in the car. She tried to wake him up and noticed he was barely breathing. She yelled for Bolden to contact dispatch and call for medical help.

Officials at the scene told MCTS the man was not breathing when paramedics arrived. They injected him with Narcan to revive him. Police say the man recovered and was arrested.

This entire incident was captured on the bus video cameras — and we’ll have those to share later on FOX6Now.com.