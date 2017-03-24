Long-term ramp closure: Upcoming construction could impact your travel to Miller Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Monday, March 27

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South freeway at the Zoo Interchange for girder erection - 10PM - 5AM

Tuesday, March 28

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North freeway at Greenfield Avenue for Wisconsin Avenue bridge deck pour - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-41 South freeway at Watertown Plank road for Wisconsin Avenue bridge deck pour - 11PM - 4:30AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West to I-41 North system ramp for Wisconsin Avenue bridge deck pour - 11PM - 4:30AM

*contingency for these is Wednesday, March 29

Thursday, March 30

Overnight Full Closure I-41/894 North freeway at the Zoo Interchange for 2nd I-94 West to I-41 North bridge deck pour - 10PM - 5AM

Overnight Full Closure I-94 West freeway at the Zoo Interchange for 2nd I-94 West to I-41 North bridge deck pour - 10PM - 5AM

*contingency for these is Friday, March 31