Looking for weekend plans? Here’s a look at some events happening around Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Ridder, Scott and Shannen join FOX6 WakeUp to talk about all the events taking place in Milwaukee this weekend.

This Friday see the Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks with the first 5,000 fans receiving a free gift from the floral department at Pick 'n Save. A limited number of packages, including a ticket to the game and an exclusive meet and greet with Nick Viall can be purchased for just $20.

Plus, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball teams plays the Florida Gaters in the NCAA Tournament -- Sweet 16 tonight at Madison Square Garden in New York.

And The Lumineers bring the Cleopatra World Tour to the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday, March 25th with special guest Kaleo & Susto.