Man attempts to steal soap, other items from Woodman’s; flees the scene in getaway vehicle

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in connection to an attempted theft that took place at Woodman’s in Menomonee Falls.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24th, police say a suspect placed numerous items (mostly soap) inside his cart and attempted to leave the store without paying. When loss prevention confronted him, he ran from the cart and fled on foot in the parking lot.

Officials say the suspect got into a black Nissan Quest driven by another suspect and they fled eastbound on Bradley Road.

Authorities describe the suspect involved in the attempted theft as a black male, light-skinned, 5’5″-5’5″ tall, 160-180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray zip-up jacket and gray knit cap.

Police describe the suspect in the getaway vehicle as a black male.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.