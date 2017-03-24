MasterChef Junior contestant Sydney Neuser puts together a S’mores Pie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- She made it all the way to the top 14 and had a chance to cook for some of the top chefs in the country. MasterChef Junior contestant Sydney Neuser of West Bend joins Real Milwaukee with a look back at her time on the show -- and to share one final recipe with us.

Sydney Neuser of West Bend made it pretty far in the latest season of MasterChef Junior. She just got booted off in last night's episode. However, we hear she could make a comeback. Next week the judges are bringing back six kids who have gone home to give them another chance at reentering the competition.

S'mores Pie

Basic Graham Crust:

1 Package of graham crackers finely crushed

1/2 cup (1 stick) of melted butter

Combine and pres into pie pan. Make at 325 for 8-10 min

**A store bought graham cracker crust can work just as well.

Chocolate Filling:

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

3/4 cup milk

10 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

2 eggs, beaten

Whisk cream and milk in medium saucepan on medium low heat. Add chocolate and stir until melted. Slowly add in vanilla and eggs. Wisk until smooth. Pour into graham crust. Bake at 325 about 15-20 minutes or until middle is set and does not jiggle.

Homemade Marshmallow Topping:

1 egg white at room temp

3/4 cup light corn syrup

1/4 teas salt

3/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted

2 1/4 teas vanilla extract

Beat egg white and corn syrup on high with an electric mixer until frothy and double in size. Slowly add in powdered sugar and mix on lower speed until all is incorporated. Add vanilla and stir just until mixed.

Add marshmallow topping on cooled chocolate pie filling in dollops or pipe on for a more finished look. Brulee the marshmallow with a kitchen torch until just toasted, or return to lowest rack of oven and broil for a short time to toast the marshmallow. [G:RM POPUP kitchen torch alternative]

Variations to taste: Add a hint of sea salt on top of the chocolate filling. A drizzle of caramel can also be added prior to the marshmallow topping.