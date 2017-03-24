“Safety is a human right:” Push underway to raise money for victims of domestic violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A round-the-clock push is underway right now to raise money for victims of domestic violence in our area -- and to bring awareness to the problem. For a full 24-hours, the Sojourner Family Peace Center is gathering donations, while survivors tell their story.

The event is called "Sojourner Safe & Healthy 24." For 24-hours, donations are matched by Sojourner sponsors, supporting services for thousands of local victims.

"When I felt ready, I reached out to them," said Trista, domestic violence victim.

During a live radio broadcast with 96.5 WKLH, survivor Trista shares how helpless she once felt.

"Sometimes you feel alone and you feel like you don't have anybody, and the only person you have is your abuser -- and therefore the cycle continues and goes round and round," said Trista.

Trista sought help through Sojourner. She is now happily married and feels like herself again.

"They gave me my voice back, my power back," said Trista.

Cheers come in every time someone donates. They are hoping to reach 450 gifts by the end of this event.

"We need to dedicate ourselves in every moment we can, to give the message that you are not alone, there are resources available," said Carmen Pitre, Pres and CEO of Sojourner Family Peace Center.

Bringing together victims, donors, and volunteers to create safer, healthier communities.

"We believe safety is a human right for all of us. You're not alone, it's not your fault," said Pitre.

Sojourner's Safe & Healthy 24 runs until 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 24th.

On March 24, 2017, donations can be made:

• Online

• In person at the Family Peace Center (619 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212)

• By phone at 414-810-1830

• By Mail (Send to: Sojourner 619 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212