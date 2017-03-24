Looking for a tasty fish fry? Check out the FOX6Now.com Fish Fry Finder

Suspect identified in quadruple Wisconsin shooting

Posted 12:20 pm, March 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, March 24, 2017

Shooting incident involving multiple scenes in Wausau area

WAUSAU  — The suspect in a Wisconsin shooting spree that left four people dead has been identified, and court records show one of the victims was his wife’s divorce lawyer.

A person close to the investigation identified the suspect Friday as 45-year old Nengmy Vang. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to speak ahead of authorities officially identifying Vang.

Sara Quirt Sann

Investigators said Vang had a domestic incident with his wife on Wednesday. They are going through a divorce.

Authorities identified one of those killed as attorney Sarah H. Quirt Sann. According to court records, she was representing Vang’s wife in a divorce.

Vang was captured after authorities say he shot two people at a bank, Sann and a detective.

Vang’s attorney didn’t return messages.

