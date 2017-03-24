× We Energies: Power restored to 5,600 customers near 6th and Vliet in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — We Energies confirms the power has been restored to some 5,600 customers near 6th and Vliet in the City of Milwaukee.

Officials suspect the outage was due to an underground cable that has malfunctioned.

However, there is now a secondary outage of about 300 customers. This occurred when a construction tarp blew into some We Energies equipment and caused the outage. That outage is expected to be restored quickly.

CLICK HERE to monitor the We Energies Outage Map