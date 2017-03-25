Need a summer job? Milwaukee County Parks looks to fill nearly 200 seasonal positions

MILWAUKEE — With summer just around the corner, seasonal businesses are getting ready to open their doors and the Milwaukee County Parks System still has jobs to fill.

A job fair was held on Saturday, March 25th at the Holler Park Lodge on 6th Street. It’s the second fair held this week, as Milwaukee County Parks is looking to fill nearly 200 seasonal positions.

The part-time positions available span from traveling beer garden bartenders to restaurant and pool staff.

“We’ve had a great turnout so far, a lot of interest in working for the parks this summer. The majority of jobs this summer are going to be working in concessions area and lifeguards,” said Joe Mrozinski, assistant chief of business development.

All candidates must be Wisconsin residents and at least 16 years old.

Positions are being recruited online through the Milwaukee County careers website.