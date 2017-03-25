North Carolina dog gets new prosthetic paws

NORTH CAROLINA — A rescued puppy born with no feet is getting a life-changing gift — a new pair of paws!

According to WTVD, Boston Terrier, “Teddy,” had stubs for feet and no pads on his front paws.

While he has plenty of energy, his front paws are starting to callous and cause him pain. His owner decided to have two prosthetic front paws made for him, which cost her $2,900.

“I don’t think an animal is just an animal. I think it’s got a life, it’s got a purpose and it deserves the best it can have,” said Teddy’s owner.