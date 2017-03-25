“Sad that it happened:” Wausau-area community to come together for Sunday vigil to honor victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARATHON COUNTY -- Communities are coming together to honor the victims of a deadly rampage. Four people were killed in a shooting spree near Wausau, on Wednesday, March 23rd -- including a police officer. One man has been arrested in connection. A vigil is planned for Sunday, March 26th, to remember the four victims. The violent spree left the community in Rothschild shaken as they continue to mourn an unfathomable tragedy.

Police say it all began as a domestic dispute. Just before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators say 45-year-old Nengmy Vang, shot and killed two bank employees -- 67-year-old Dianne Look and 63-year-old Karen Barclay.

Minutes later, attorney Sara Quirt Sann was killed.

Everest Metro Police Department Officer Jason Weiland, died in a standoff at an apartment complex.

"We're a family of blue and when one officer dies we feel it doesn't just affect our community, it affects our state and we think it affects our nation," said Detective Bill Ledger, Fond du Lac Police Department.

Since the shooting spree the community near Wausau has come together honoring the victims and remembering their lives.

"This community lost some sweet women, very sweet women,"said Dawn Kleba, remembering the victims.

Money is also being raised; stickers and bracelets are being sold with proceeds going toward victims' families. Signs across the area pay tribute to the four lives lost.

"Obviously, you never want this to happen anywhere in the community. We support our victims and we definitely support our boys in blue," said Robert Dahlke, honoring victims.

A community trying to heal at a time when it is hurting the most.

"I'm sad. I'm just sad that it happened," said Kleba.

The vigil is planned for 7:00 p.m. Sunday at Kennedy Park in Weston.