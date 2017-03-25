Update: Las Vegas Strip shooting leaves 1 dead and 1 wounded

NEVADA — One person was killed Saturday by a shooter on the Las Vegas Strip, police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said, and one other person was wounded. The suspect is barricaded on a bus, and tactical teams and negotiators are on the scene on Las Vegas Boulevard.

[Previous story, published at 4:22 p.m. ET]

Part of the Las Vegas Strip was shut down Saturday as police investigated a shooting that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Police surrounded a bus as they investigated the shooting, Officer Larry Hadfield told CNN. Police said they believe the shooter is on the bus.

“This incident is being treated as a barricade at this time. There is no credible information that there is a second suspect,” Hadfield said.

The Cosmopolitan Hotel, near where the bus was parked, said its staff was cooperating with police but that it had no other details about the shooting.