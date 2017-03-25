‘ZIP MKE’ exhibit showcases the faces, places and events of the city

MILWAUKEE — A photo collection showcasing Milwaukee’s 28 zip codes made its debut at the Mill Road Library on Saturday, March 25th.

The “ZIP MKE” collection has been growing since it started in October of last year. It now contains work from more than 1,200 photographers.

The collection showcases the faces, places and events that make up the city.

The exhibit will be on display at the Mill Road Library through April 24th.

