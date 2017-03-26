× Aberg nets 2, but Admirals fall to Griffins 3-2

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals saw their three-game winning streak end at the hands of Grand Rapids as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Griffins on Sunday afternoon, March 26th at Panther Arena.

Pontus Aberg continued his hot play, scoring his 27th and 28th goals of the season, but it wasn’t enough as Milwaukee lost for just the second time in their past seven games.

The Griffins got the scoring going when Ben Street’s wrister got by Marek Mazanec 3:36 into the game, the only scoring of the opening period.

However, Aberg’s first goal of the night leveled the score at one just over three minutes in the middle frame. Aberg settled a bouncing puck and ripped snapper from the left dot that clanged off the far post and in for the power-play marker.

Mitch Callahan would regain the lead for the Griffins with only 20.2 seconds remaining in the sandwich period to make the score 2-1.

Just like earlier in the game the Admirals responded again to even things up. This time Aberg and Matt White came into the Grand Rapids zone 2-on-2. White dished to Aberg, who went hard around the net and his wrap-around attempt was slowed by Griffins goalie Jared Coreau, but eventually trickled through to make it a 2-2 contest.

The Griffins regained the lead for good less than three minutes later when Evgeny Svechnikov converted on an Ads turnover for his 18th goal of the year and 3-2 Grand Rapids lead.

Mazanec stopped 29 shots but saw his personal five-game winning streak come to an end.

The Admirals and Griffins will complete their home-and-home set on Wednesday night in Grand Rapids. The next home game for the Ads is set for next Saturday, April 1st at 6:00 p.m. against the Texas Stars.