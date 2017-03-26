× Bump, set, dominate: Milwaukee hosts Badger Region Volleyball Championships for 3 straight weekends

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee played host to club volleyball players ranging in age from elementary school to adult during the Badger Region Volleyball Championships — an event that’s expanded to include three weekends of play.

Saturday, March 25th and Sunday, March 26th marked the second of three weekends for the Badger Region Championships. It’ll wrap up on April 1st and 2nd.

The Badger Region Adult Championships take place on April 2nd.

FOX6’s Evan Peterson was LIVE at the Wisconsin Center during FOX6 WakeUp News on Sunday, March 26th, highlighting all the action:

According to BadgerVolleyball.org, with over 100 junior clubs, 500 junior club teams and 9,000 junior members, it is safe to say that junior volleyball is thriving in Badger Region!

Anyone who is 18 years old or younger is eliglble to try out to be a junior player. The junior club season kicks off in the fall with tryouts and extends through spring/summer of the following year.

There are both boys'/men's and girls'/women's clubs for juniors and adults.

Adults are able to form a team for the whole season or throw together a team for one event.

In addition to junior and adult club leagues, Badger Region Volleyball offers programming opportunities for players of any age or skill level, including indoor clinics, outdoor clinics and High Performance programs.

CLICK HERE for much more information about Badger Region Volleyball, including the championships and club leagues for youth and adults.