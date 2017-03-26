Caught on camera: Ninja, his accomplice rob restaurant owner at gunpoint

POMPANO BEACH, Florida — A man dressed as a ninja and his accomplice robbed a restaurant owner at gunpoint in Pompano Beach, Florida authorities said.

The robbery was reported just before 10:00 p.m. on February 17th at Tortilleria Mexicana at 1614 E. Sample Road, WPLG reports.

According to Broward County sheriff’s officials, the men busted through the door of the restaurant and convenience store, and the ninja wannabe ordered the victim at gunpoint to stand back as his accomplice grabbed cash from behind the sales counter.

Lourdes Isquivel, who works at the store, told WPLG she was restocking soda when one of the robbers put a gun in her face. She told WPLG she has never experienced something like this, even in her homeland of Honduras.

Surveillance video shows the men hurrying out of the store after stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police and Crime Stoppers officials were seeking tips after this incident.