Homicide investigation underway: Man shot, killed near 26th and Medford

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday, March 26th were called out to the scene of a homicide near 26th and Medford.

Police said around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at that location.

A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he died at the scene despite the life-saving efforts of the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting.

