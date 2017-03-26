× Officials looking into whether fire at former Cudahy Tannery was arson

CUDAHY — Fire officials in Cudahy are looking into the possibility a fire at the former Cudahy Tannery Sunday, March 26th was arson.

No one was hurt in the fire, which broke out around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the former tannery, located at Packard and Edgerton in Cudahy.

The building has been vacant for years. Fire officials said they are investigating whether this fire was arson, and said there were several small fires inside.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire, officials said. It took about 15 minutes to bring this fire under control.

The exact cause is now under investigation.

