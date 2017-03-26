× Photo showing toddler with finger on trigger of gun sparks outrage, concern in Chicago area

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a photo posted on social media that shows a toddler holding a gun. A community activist is helping police track down the man seen in the photo.

“Whether it’s an air gun or a real gun in her hand, she’s taking a selfie with a man and she’s got her trigger finger on the trigger,” Andrew Holmes said.

The photo was brought to the attention of Holmes, a well-known community activist in the Chicago area. A woman shared the photo with Holmes, and said she saw it on Facebook and found it alarming.

“If she goes to a relative’s house and there’s an unsecured gun, she’s going to put her hand on it because, guess what? You taught her to put her hand on it,” Holmes said.

On Thursday, March 16th, a three-year-old boy was shot in the head while playing a game of cops and robbers in Englewood, Illinois. Police said he was without adult supervision, and there were unsecured guns in the home.

“We have to protect our children if people don’t want to protect them,” Holmes said.

Holmes turned the photo over to Chicago police, and they’re working to figure out where the post and photo originated.

“This is something that will cause this little girl to lose her life, but it wouldn’t be her fault. It’ll be blood on your hands,” Holmes said.

Holmes said this wasn’t the first time he has had to turn over a photo like this to police.