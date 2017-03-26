× Milwaukee police: Gunfire leads to 16-year-old boy being shot, wounded

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Milwaukee’s north side late Saturday, March 25th, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened near 23rd and Auer shortly before 11:00 p.m. Saturday.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury and is being treated at a hospital.

The circumstances that lead to the shooting are still under investigation. There are no suspects in custody at this time.