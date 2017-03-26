West Allis: Officers respond to neighborhood for tactical situation

Tactical situation near 63rd & Grant, West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police responded to a home near 63rd and Grant late Saturday, March 25th.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10:00 p.m. Officials indicated in a news release there was a tactical situation at the location.

West Allis police say they expect to release more information on this incident in the coming day.

