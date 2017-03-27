Cudahy police: Charges anticipated against juveniles responsible for arson at former tannery

CUDAHY — Cudahy police on Monday, March 27th said a fire at the former Cudahy Tannery Sunday was intentionally set, and charges are being referred against “the juveniles” who started it.

Just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call came in regarding smoke and flames at the former Cudahy Tannery, located at Packard and Edgerton in Cudahy.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The building has been vacant for years. Fire officials said there were several small fires inside.

There was no one inside the building at the time of the fire, officials said. It took about 15 minutes to bring this fire under control.

Police said Monday the juveniles responsible for setting the fire have been interviewed by detectives, and charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

42.951831 -87.860000